Watch News10NBC TODAY’s live coverage of Election Day

County Executive Adam Bello and his challenger Mark Assini go door-to-door ahead of election day (Photo: WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Polls open at 6 on Tuesday morning for Election Day. News10NBC is live from the polling place at the Academy of Medicine on East Avenue.

Turnout is historically lower without a governor or president on the ballot but one race we’re watching closely: Monroe County Executive. Republican Mark Assini is up against Democratic incumbent County Executive Adam Bello. On Monday, both candidates went door-to-door to try and drum-up last minute support.