WATCH NOW: King Charles III coronation taking place in London

LONDON, U.K. – After the late Queen Elizabeth took the throne for 70 years, London is crowning a new king Saturday.

The coronation of King Charles III is taking place in London at Westminster Abbey. To watch NBC’s live coverage of the coronation, click here.

Due to the coronation, News10NBC at 6 a.m., 8:30 a.m. have been preempted.

Photo courtesy of The Associated Press

In a photo courtesy to The Associated Press, Charles and Camilla rode in the Diamond Jubilee state coach to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.