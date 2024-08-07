Police: Rochester sisters intentionally set fire that killed boy, 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two sisters are accused of setting fire to a porch and trapping a little boy inside, ultimately causing his death.

Tiakalya, 21, and Taquida Hendrix, 31, were picked up by the United States Marshal’s Task Force Tuesday, eight days after that fire at a Portland Avenue duplex. They will be arraigned on second-degree murder charges Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Malakai Stovall, 5, was home with a babysitter at the time. He was rescued by Rochester firefighters from the second floor, but was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

MORE: A grieving family’s message: ‘Please bring justice to Malakai’

MORE: Makeshift memorial at site of fire on Portland Avenue that killed 5-year-old Malakai Jarel Stovall

Major Crimes Unit Capt. Frank Umbrino declined to go into a motive, but said Malakai and his family had no connection to the suspects.

“This was intentional. This was the home that they intended to set on fire,” Umbrino said, adding the suspects do not have “lengthy records.”

Mayor Malik Evans said he met with some members of Malakai’s family last week and promised that they’d find the people responsible.

“This was absolutely senseless,” the mayor said, asking people to keep the boy and his family in their prayers.

I pray that the justice system will bring judgment on the individuals responsible for this crime and that they have many, many, many years to sit and reflect on the life of the five-year-old that they took. They’ll be able to live to a ripe old age away from society but they’ll have that right that a five-year-old didn’t get a chance to have and I hope that they think about that. Mayor Malik Evans

Two firefighters were injured. One is recovering from back and rib injuries. The other has burns to his face. Both remain out of work. A Monroe County Grand Jury will decide whether to levy charges against the suspects in connection to the firefighters’ injuries.

After the fire, RPD announced a $5,000 reward. Whether the award will be given out is being reviewed, Umbrino said, noting tips from the public were crucial.

“The information we received from the public is certainly critical in us being able to stand up here today,” Umbrino said.