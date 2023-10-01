Water Lantern Festival returns to Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Water Lantern Festival came back to Sexton Memorial Park in Webster for the fifth year on Saturday.

The event features an evening of music, food, and the stunning sight of thousands of

floating lanterns brightening the night sky.

The Water Lantern Festival illuminates the night with the launch of the personalized lanterns onto

the water. Each unique lantern drifts out on the water as it joins other lanterns carrying

messages of hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection.

Water Lantern Festival, which tours over 100 cities, received top honors and has been named the Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. After the nomination,

Water Lantern Festival earned the title of Best Cultural Festival in the United States by popular

vote.

More information about the festival here.

