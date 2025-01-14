Water main break closes down part of Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Part of Lake Avenue is closed because of a water main break that started on Monday night.

Crews have closed off Lake Avenue between Hanford Landing Road and Maplewood Drive to make repairs. News10NBC’s photojournalist says the water is starting to freeze and crews are working on a side street inside Eastman Business Park on Tuesday morning.

We’ve reached out to the city and the county for more information and to learn when the repairs will be complete. Check back for updates.