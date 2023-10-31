Water main replacement starting on State Street; Pavement removal starts Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y., — State Street, from Lyell Avenue to Brown Street, will undergo the first phase of water main replacement this week.

Pavement removal will begin Wednesday, Nov. 1. Excavation to install the new main will start Thursday, Nov. 2, and run through February 2024, depending on the weather. Two southbound lanes will be closed, so motorists should expect delays and changes in traffic patterns. They’re asked to obey all flaggers and temporary signs.