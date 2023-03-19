Water rescue boat used to save man trapped by river

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday the Rochester Fire Department responded to the call for a man who fell on the west bank of the River at the rose garden at Maplewood Park and suffered from a head injury. Fire crews were able to get to the man by using the trails at the rose garden. The victim had multiple injuries, but was stable.

The water rescue boat was used to take the patient from the west bank of the river to the east bank of the river, where an ambulance took him to the hospital.

A rope rescue team was also on the scene setting up a hauling system in case another way of getting to the victim was needed. It took fire crews 45 minutes to get to the patient and put him in an ambulance. There were a total of six specialty fire companies who answered the call.