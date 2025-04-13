Water rescue saves man thrown from jet ski by Braddock Bay

GREECE, N.Y. -Lake Shore Fire District performed a water rescue on Saturday at 1:12 p.m. for a 26-year-old man who was jet skiing and fell into the water in the area of Braddock Bay and Lake Ontario.

The rescue boat, Marine 206, arrived on the scene, and two firefighters went into the water and pulled the victim onto the boat.

Deputy Chief James O’Coin said the victim hit something, maybe a line or a rope, which threw him from the jet ski.

The victim had significant injuries to his legs and hypothermia. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.