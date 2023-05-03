Waterloo man arrested for stealing over $500,000 from employer

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – On Wednesday, Nicholas E. Argetsinger, 60, of Waterloo (aka Kirk B. Piersma of Phoenix) was arrested for scheme to defraud, three counts of grand larceny, and three counts of falsifying business records.

The arrest follows a fraud investigation, which showed Argetsinger redirected more than $1.8 million of his employer’s earnings into his own bank account. He stole over $544,000, during his three years of employment.

New York State Troopers arrested Argetsinger in Waterloo, and he was taken to Ontario County Jail for arraignment Wednesday night. He will have a future court date scheduled for Geneva Court.