Waterview Heights employees park illegally on street due to unpaid taxes on parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. – Neighbors are frustrated as employees of Waterview Heights Nursing Center park on an undeveloped plot and the street. The issue arose after Waterview failed to pay taxes on its parking lot, leaving employees without a place to park.

Concrete barriers now block the entry to the former parking lot of Waterview Heights Nursing Center. A sign warns that illegally parked cars will be towed at the owner’s expense.

According to city records, the owners of Waterview, The Grand Healthcare System, failed to pay taxes on the grassy lot adjacent to Beach Avenue and the parking lot. The plots went into foreclosure and were sold to the highest bidder at an auction last year.

I visited Waterview Wednesday and found cars illegally parked on the street, where there was also a sign that says no parking on that side of the street from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors like Mike Farrell are unhappy.

“The people that work here race up this street constantly 50 60 miles an hour. Trash, not parking on the right side of the street, it’s been a problem for a while,” Farrell said.

The problems have worsened as employees are forced off the parking lot. Dewberry attempted to get a response from Waterview, but a manager said, “We have no comment.”

The new owner of the parking lot said The Grand refuses to pay rent for use of his land. He bought the land in November and has been trying to negotiate with The Grand without success.

