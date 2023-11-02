Wayland-Cohocton schools cancel classes on Thursday because of social media threat

WAYLAND, N.Y. — The Wayland-Cohocton Central School District is canceling all classes on Thursday because of a threat on social media.

The school district in Steuben County said on its Facebook that it learned of the threat on Wednesday night. The district is working with local law enforcement to investigate the threat.

Classes are canceled for both of the district’s campuses and for programs at other locations including BOCES. The investigation into the threats is ongoing and the district says it will update families with any new information.