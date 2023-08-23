Wayne Co. middle school teacher arrested after months-long investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New details have come out about the Wayne County teacher arrested for sexually abusing a student. Police say that 33-year-old Anthony Gill lived in Rochester and worked at North Rose Wolcott Middle School. He’d been there about two years and was still in his probationary period when in March 2023, the principal learned of some allegations.

The principal immediately notified a school resource officer, a move that launched the criminal investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Office (WCSO). At the same time, the district conducted its own investigation, interviewing students and placing Gill on administrative leave.

He was fired a few days later. Prior to his job at the middle school, Gill worked at Nazareth University from 2015 to 2020.

Tuesday night, police arrested Gill for sex abuse in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

That child attended North Rose-Wolcott Middle School, located directly across the street from the home of Dorothy Tiede.

“It’s surprising, very surprising,” Tiede, 83, said. “It’s sad, you know, years ago you never heard that. You could leave your door unlocked, you know, nobody bothered anybody.”

Deputies with WCSO said that the lag between the initial complaint and his arrest was partially due to difficulty getting in touch with Gill to interview him.

After Tuesday’s arrest, Gill was released on an appearance ticket. When asked why he was released, police said based on their investigation — and the fact that Gill had been terminated from the school where he interacted with the victim — they didn’t believe he was a risk to the victim.

Wednesday, the district released the following statement on Gill’s arrest:

“The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District has learned of the arrest of former probationary middle school teacher Anthony Gill. Mr. Gill was immediately placed on administrative leave in March 2023 when the District first learned of student concerns. He did not thereafter return to his position. Upon learning of student concerns, law enforcement was immediately contacted and involved, parents of students interviewed were contacted and the District completed and promptly filed with the New York State Education Department the mandatory moral character report and report of child abuse in an educational setting. Mr. Gill’s employment terminated in March 2023, following the District’s investigation and within days of the District first learning of concerns related to Mr. Gill. The District is steadfast in taking all actions to keep students safe.”

Gill is scheduled to return to the Village of Wolcott Court at a later date.

“I just hope they give him what he deserves,” Tidee said. “Because, you don’t molest no children.”

If you suspect a child is being abused, click here for resources on steps you can take.