Wayne County celebrates 200th birthday

LYONS, N.Y. — Tuesday is the 200th birthday for Wayne County. Residents celebrated with a ceremony at the Wayne County Courthouse in Lyons and musical performances.

The county was founded on April 11, 1823, when it separated from parts of Ontario and Seneca counties. It was named after General Anthony Wayne who served in the American Revolution. Now, there are more than 15 counties across the U.S. named after General Wayne.

“My family settled here in the early 19th century,” Philip Eygnor, chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors. “I take great pride in living here, working and raising my family in this county. I suggest that everyone take some time this summer and explore local history.”

More events are scheduled in August to celebrate the bicentennial.