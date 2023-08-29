Wayne County couple face assault charges involving 1-year-old

LYONS, N.Y. — Two people from Lyons face assault charges involving injuries to a 1-year-old girl at their Canal Street home in Lyons.

Terrell Martinez, 24, and Morgan Pentycofe, 29, were charged Aug. 24 with one count each of second-degree assault and second-degree assault on a child less than 7 years of age.

State Police say these charges stem from a Aug. 12 incident. They say an investigation determined that Martinez had caused numerous injuries to the child while the mother, Pentycofe, was present. The child had been taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, where it was allegedly reported that the child had fallen out of a crib. She was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where it was determined she had suffered serious bodily injuries to her head and extremities, while under the direct care and supervision of Pentycofe and Martinez, State Police said.

Martinez has been granted pre-trial release, and Pentycofe has been released on her own recognizance.