Wayne County deputies arrest suspect in Lyons bank robbery

LYONS, N.Y. – Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Audie Arliss, who is accused of robbing a bank in Lyons on Wednesday.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. at the Lyons National Bank on Forgham Street. Deputies and state police responded to the scene.

Investigators said Arliss was found attempting to flee with a large sum of money. He matched the description provided by witnesses at the bank.

Arliss is currently in jail, charged with robbery and grand larceny.

