Wayne County firefighter dies after going into cardiac arrest at scene of fire

ARCADIA, N.Y. — A firefighter with the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department in Wayne County has died after going into cardiac arrest while on-duty, the department announced Monday morning.

The building fire broke out Sunday night on Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the Town of Arcadia. Newark-Arcadia Emergency Medical Services went to the scene just before 7 p.m. and learned a firefighters was in cardiac arrest.

Medical technicians performed CPR and took the firefighter to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital where he died. Here is a statement on the fire department’s Facebook page:

“It is with deepest sadness, the Fairville Volunteer Fire department announces a sudden loss of a member. This incident occurred during a structure fire. With respect to the family, no further information will be released at this time. Please keep the family and members of our department in your thoughts and prayers.”