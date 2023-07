WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – According to the Finger Lakes Times, the launch of the county service means the end of Lyons Ambulance because the county is renting out Lyons’s headquarters until the county’s own headquarters is built.

The county owns Lyons ambulances now, as well as additional ambulances that are on order. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Wayne County EMS has 15 full-time and six part-time EMTs so far.