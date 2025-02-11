Wayne County man accused of choking neighbor over hot water dispute

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — A Williamson man faces charges after allegedly choking his neighbor. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Caccamis on Sunday.

According to deputies, the choking happening last week when Caccamis’s neighbor confronted him about pouring hot water on the outside stairs. Deputies say Caccamis went up to his neighbor from behind, wrapped his arms around the neighbor’s neck, and choked him.

Caccamis is awaiting arraignment in the Wayne County Jail.

