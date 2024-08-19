Wayne County man accused of sexual contact with minors

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Williamson man faces criminal sexual act, sexual misconduct and forcible touching charges.

Richard O’Neil Jr., 22, is alleged to have had sexual contact with two different family members, both minors, on multiple occasions. He was arrested on a Wayne County Grand Jury indictment warrant for one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, five counts of sexual misconduct and one count of forcible touching.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, O’Neil physically resisted when deputies were trying to place him in custody on Friday, Aug. 16 — so he also has been charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

O’Neil was arraigned and committed to the Wayne County Jail on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 insurance bond or $15,000 partially secured bond. He is to reappear in county court at 10 a.m. Sept. 11.