WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — State Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Newark.

Angel Hernandez-Ramos, 31, is charged with felony sexual assault against a child under the age of 13.

Investigators say between February 2020 and August 2021, Hernandez-Ramos had sexual conduct with the victim multiple times. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

He is being held without bail.