Wayne County man arrested after being accused of raping a child

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – The New York State Police say they have arrested a 76-year-old man after he was accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to state police, an investigation into a complaint of sexual abuse involving a child in the Town of Ontario revealed that David Smith supposedly subjected a child under 11 years old to sexual contact at his home in Ontario.

Smith was charged with two counts of rape in the first-degree and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail on a $50,000 cash bail.

An Order of Protection was also requested on behalf of the victim.