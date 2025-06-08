Wayne County man arrested after drug investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – An Arcadia man was arrested after a drug investigation that began in July 2024.

On Saturday, Modesto R. Rodriguez was arrested after a July 2024 search warrant was conducted on his home, after he was suspected of selling crack cocaine.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office recovered 4.6 ounces of crack cocaine and a stolen handgun. Rodriguez was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He was also charged with two felonies for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and criminal sale of a controlled substance for the sale of narcotics.