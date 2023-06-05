Wayne County man arrested for allegedly attacking woman in front of child

ONTARIO, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert C. Nielsen-Swartzenberg,36, of Ridge Road in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Nielsen-Swartzenberg woman to the ground, threw things at her, and smashed her cell phone in front of a child.

Deputies said that when they attempted to arrest him, he physically resisted.

Nielsen-Swartzenberg was taken into custody and arrested for criminal mischief, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration. He was taken to Wayne County Jail where he’ll wait to be arraigned. Nielsen-Swartzenberg is to appear in the Town of Ontario Court at a later date.