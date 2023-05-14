Wayne County man arrested for allegedly stalking someone

ARCADIA, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriffs arrested Brandon L. Flint, 37, of Huntley Road in the Town of Marion for stalking, and two counts of reckless endangerment. The charges stem from a domestic dispute, where it is alleged that Flint followed a person that he knew in a car for several miles on three separate occasions in the Town of Arcadia. Flint made multiple attempts to force the vehicle off the road during those encounters.

Flint was taken to the Wayne County Jail where he was serving weekends on an unrelated charge. He is being held for arraignment.