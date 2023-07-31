Wayne County man arrested for stealing alcohol and robbing Kwik Fill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Dustin C. Bristol, 29, of Broad Street in Lyons for robbery, assault, obstructing governmental administration, and petit larceny.

On Monday at 1:57 am, Bristol stole a case of alcohol from the Kwik Fill in Lyons. He returned at 4:08 a.m., and fought with the cashier to steal $135.90 from cash register. Bristol was found by Deputies in the Town of Lyons and was taken into custody after a foot chase.

Bristol was held at the Wayne County Jail and will appear for arraignment on Monday at 7:00 pm.