Wayne County man charged with sexually abusing child over the course of years
FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — A Wayne County man was indicted after investigators say he sexually assaulted a child multiple times over the course of years.
Dustin Dalke, 35 of Franklinville, was arrested after a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began in April. He is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child. Deputies say the child was less than 13 years old.
Dalke was taken to the Wayne County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.