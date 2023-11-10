Wayne County man charged with sexually abusing child over the course of years

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — A Wayne County man was indicted after investigators say he sexually assaulted a child multiple times over the course of years.

Dustin Dalke, 35 of Franklinville, was arrested after a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began in April. He is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child. Deputies say the child was less than 13 years old.

Dalke was taken to the Wayne County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.