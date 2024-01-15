Wayne County man faces charges for string of alleged crimes
The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Lyons man is in jail Sunday night for a string of alleged crimes that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says goes as far back as June.
Deputies say Jason Johnson broke into someone’s home, hit them in front of a child, and stole from them.
Deputies also say Johnson stole a car from a person who had a stay away order of protection against him and allegedly tried to cash two forged checks.
Johnson faces many charges, including harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, grand larceny, and burglary.