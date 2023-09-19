Wayne County man faces child porn charge

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y., — A man was in jail Monday, accused of having sexually explicit online communications with a 14-year-old.

Randall Seeley Jr., 45, of Lyons was arraigned Monday and charged with child pornography and enticement of a minor.

A search of Seeley’s electronic devices recovered hundreds of pictures and videos of child porn going back as far as last year, police said.

Seeley faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted. He is being held without bail.