Wayne County man faces child porn charges

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man from Wayne County is facing child pornography-related charges.

Colin M. O’Connell, 19, of the town of Ontario, has been charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies, according to the New York State Police.

State police based in Williamson say the arrest came after they received multiple Cybertipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

O’Connell was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 12 in Ontario Town Court.