Wayne County man faces multiple charges after domestic violence investigation

SODUS, N.Y. – A Sodus man was arrested following an investigation into a domestic violence situation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 61-year-old man, Kevin Woods, subjected a victim to unwanted physical contact and prevented them from seeking help. This violated an existing order of protection against him.

Woods was taken into custody on multiple charges, including criminal contempt and harassment. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court Saturday morning.

