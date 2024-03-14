Wayne County paramedic back in court; has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching, unlawful imprisonment

Wayne County paramedic faces unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching charges

SODUS, N.Y. — A Wayne County paramedic was back in court on Wednesday after being arrested in Sodus on Sunday by State Police.

Jeffrey Nelson, 41, is accused of unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching after investigators say a woman claimed Nelson put her in an “aggressive body hold” and wouldn’t let her leave a house after an argument.

The woman also claimed that Nelson touched her in intimate areas multiple times.

Both charges Nelson is facing are misdemeanors.

According to Wayne County Assistant District Attorney Claudia Dobbins, Nelson pleaded not guilty to the charges after his arrest on March 10.

“The defendant was arraigned at Wayne County centralized arraignment. He entered an initial plea of not guilty to the charges,” Dobbin said.

On Wednesday in Sodus Town Court, Nelson made his first appearance in court since his arraignment.

“Tonight he is going to make his first appearance in front of the judge and his next court date will be April 10,” Dobbins said prior to the proceeding.

According to Wayne County EMS, Nelson remains employed but is “indefinitely performing other duties and is not in contact with patients.”