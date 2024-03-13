Wayne County paramedic charged with unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A paramedic from Wayne County is facing criminal charges.

New York State Police arrested 41-year-old Jeffrey P. Nelson after a woman told police he wouldn’t let her leave a home in the village of Williamson, and had previously forcibly touched her on multiple occasions.

A member of Wayne County Emergency Medical Services confirmed Nelson is a paramedic to News10NBC. They say he’s been a paramedic for Wayne County EMS since June 2022.

Wayne County EMS says Nelson is still employed, but has no contact with patients and is performing “other duties.”

