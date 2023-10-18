Wayne County road deputies agree to new contract

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — After nearly two years of negotiating, road patrol deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office have agreed to a new contract.

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors ratified a four-year agreement Tuesday with the Teamsters union representing 68 deputies.

The union had been working without a new contract for almost two years and had voted down an earlier agreement.

The new deal raises the top rates for certain positions and allows deputies to retire after 20 years instead of 25.