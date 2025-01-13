Wayne County school closed Tuesday for treatment of bed bugs

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. – Professional exterminators treated Williamson Middle School in Wayne County on Saturday after being alerted of an isolated presence of bed bugs in a limited area of the middle school.

They said out of an abundance of caution, they are engaging in a “proactive, comprehensive pesticide treatment of the entire middle school building.”

In response to this, the middle school students and staff were shifted to a remote model of learning for Monday and Tuesday.

They are expected to be back at the middle school on Wednesday.

To ensure the schools remain pest-free, the district will have the elementary and high school inspected by exterminators after school hours on Monday.

There will be ongoing monitoring by staff and exterminators with treatment as necessary.



