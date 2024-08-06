Wayne County Sheriff talks lockdown preparedness

Updates made to lockdown routines for Wayne County schools

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – School districts are heading into the new year with some changes to their lockdown routines, including notifying parents a week before a drill is planned.

Parents have asked for more communication on emergency preparedness, according to the New York State Board of Regents.

Alisa Stoep, a mom in Wayne County, is indifferent about this change. She said these drills have always provided peace of mind for the family. Her kids even look forward to them.

“I mean anything could happen to us at any day,” Stoep said. “Fortunately for us, we believe God’s in control.”

Schools are required to run four lockdown drills each school year. Sheriff Rob Milby said they assist classrooms with learning procedures.

“Let’s face it, these things [tragedies] happen in the United States, we can’t ignore it, we can’t stick our head in the sand, we need to be able to prepare our kids,” Sheriff Milby said.

Milby said law enforcement agencies run through their own drills over the summer. These involve more of a re-enactment scenario. Students are not involved in re-enactments.

This year, they’re working with new technology – a communication system between the school, deputies and 911, that gives dispatchers easy access to security cameras.

“When that call is made, 911 immediately has a visual within that school building as to where the problem is occurring; communication is immediate,” Sheriff Milby explained. “It also has the ability to allow us electronic access to the building once we arrive on scene.”

He said dispatchers can even access the intercom system.

The technology was created by two companies, Tap App and 4D-Scape. Milby said he was able to secure it for most districts with the help of a grant.

Milby hopes parents can take comfort in knowing how much of a “game-changer” this is.

“It’s very important that they go through the motions, it’s very important that they get the practice, and how to conduct themselves during a lockdown drill,” Sheriff Milby said.

“The administrator at their schoo, lets them know it’s an important thing to do,” said Stoep, “but also lets them know they don’t have to live in fear everyday.”

