Wayne County to hold state snowmobile safety course in November

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be offering the N.Y. State Snowmobile Safety Course. The course is open to youth riders and is required for anyone 10 to 18 years old, who want to ride on public trails.

The course will be November 4 at Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road in Ontario. Training goes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those attending need to bring a pen, lunch and a parent or guardian’s signature.

Register here.