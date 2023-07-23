Wayne County woman charged with mother’s death after hitting her with car

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation found that on July 23 at 12:40 a.m., Lindsay M. Naab, 26, of Derby, hit her mother with a 2024 Chevy Trax. Her mother, 57-year-old Annette M. Naab of Derby, sustained severe injuries, and despite efforts to save her life, died of her injuries at the hospital. This happened on on East Port Bay Road in the Village of Wolcott.

Lindsay Naab was arrested for manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and felony DWI. She was taken to Wayne County Jail for arraignment.

This is an ongoing investigation.