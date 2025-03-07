WCSO: Man from Town of Butler arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a child

BUTLER, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested 42-year-old Thomas Krebs after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Deputies said after investigations, they found that Krebs allegedly was forcibly touching a minor who lived at his residence in the Town of Butler around July of 2024.

Krebs was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Wayne County Jail to await CAP court.