Man arrested in Wyoming County after traffic stop reveals large amount of cash and cannabis in car

PERRY, N.Y. – A Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car on State Route 20A in the Town of Perry for multiple driving violations on March 20. The WCSO said the driver, Akid F. Hamood, 32, possessed about 10.6 pounds of packaged cannabis, along with $44,770 in cash.

Hamood was charged with criminal possession of cannabis, money laundering, failure to keep right, and speed in zone.

He was arraigned in the Town of Perry Court, where he was released on his own recognizance. Hamood is scheduled to appear in the Town of Perry Court at a later date.