‘We all love the games’; People wait in line in Henrietta for release of Nintendo Switch 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Millions of video game enthusiasts across the world are finally getting their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2, including locally.

People waited in long lines at the Best Buy in Henrietta on Thursday night for the highly anticipated midnight release of the gaming console. It comes eight years after the launch of the first Switch.

The flagship game to launch with the device is a new Mario Kart. News10NBC spoke with some eager customers about what they’re most excited about. Hear from them in this story.

Getting your hands on a Switch 2 will be tough. It’s currently listed as sold out at every online retailer.

