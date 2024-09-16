‘We cannot settle our differences this way’; Rep. Morelle comments on attempted assassination of Trump

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rep. Joe Morelle spoke out against political violence on Monday following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump while he was golfing in Florida.

It happened on Sunday, two months after Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania. The Democratic congressman spoke at a news conference at The Breast Cancer Coalition.

“Clearly, we cannot settle our differences this way. So, I’m grateful that the former president is ok,” Morelle said.

The 58-year-old suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, is charged with possessing a firearm despite a prior felony conviction. He’s also accused of having a firearm with a defaced serial number. Morelle said the attempted assassination highlights the dangers of guns getting into the wrong hands.

“I do hope it forces people to start dealing with the question of why do we have so many guns in America. Why are they in our streets?” he said.

Morelle said the country needs to get back to a place where the public is free to disagree but not to dehumanize those they disagree with or resort to violence. He said he’s concerned about rhetoric he’s seen on social media.

RELATED: ‘I’ve never heard of this in my lifetime’: Community reacts after second attempt on Trump’s life