‘We could have nothing and we’d still be happy’; Devastated family of man killed on bike in Perinton shares his story

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Randy Peterson, 40, was killed while riding an e-bike along Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Perinton on Sunday.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies say Peterson was struck by two different vehicles while riding north across Route 31, near Courtney Drive. While the investigation is on-going, the motorists had a green light at the time of the accident so, no tickets have been issued.

Randy Peterson was a son, brother, husband and a father of four. His family tells News10NBC he rode the bike to a nearby convenience store to get his wife cold medicine.

Elisa and Randy Peterson would have been married 20 years this July.

“I was, like, in 9th grade, I think. And we just were inseparable ever since then,” Elisa says.

Their four children, Ethan, Gabby, Hailey and Evan have always been the center of their world.

“He loved his kids. He loved taking care of people. He loved just being there for everybody,” says Elisa, “He made sure every single one of them felt special.”

But over the last few years, things got tough for the family.

“My husband got diagnosed with heart failure, and they took him out of work. So we’ve had to struggle ever since,” Elisa says.

They lost their home and their car but never lost their love.

“We could literally have nothing, and we would still be happy with each other,” says Elisa.

On Sunday, Elisa wasn’t feeling well so Randy took his e-bike to a nearby convenience store.

“He’s like, ‘I’m going to go get you medicine,’” she recalls. “When he left, it was still light outside.”

When more than an hour passed, Elisa started to worry.

“I just had a bad feeling and then, I called his mother and I’m like ‘Hey, I can’t get a hold of Randy, he’s not answering the phone.’ I just knew something was wrong,” says Elisa.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies say Randy was hit by two vehicles while on his e-bike near Courtney Drive in Perinton. They are still looking into whether Randy’s heart or his bike may have acted up. Either way, his family is struggling to find a way to move forward.

“It’s just sticking together and staying close because that’s the only thing he ever wanted,” Elisa says.

The family is also going to remember a saying that Randy used often.

“He’d say, ‘I’m a family man until god takes me home.’ God always takes the good ones early.” Elisa says.

A GoFundMe account has been set-up to help support the Peterson family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/randy-blake-peterson.