‘We don’t give up on the Bills’; Fans gather outside airport to support Bills after season ends

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia gathered outside at the Buffalo airport overnight to watch their team’s plane land and to show appreciation for all the team has accomplished this season.

The Bills came up just short of getting into the Super Bowl, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Sunday’s AFC Championship was tied late into the fourth quarter but ended with a 32-29 loss. But Bills Mafia is still rallying around their team.

Roughly 30 to 40 people braved the cold to be at the airport, some out here as early as 11:30 p.m. On Monday at 3:02 a.m., the plane touched down. Fans told news10NBC it’s not about catching glimpses or getting autographs. It was about standing by the team and supporting the players.

“It was supposed to be a rebuilding year, so this is the best we could have asked for. I mean, we got as close as we could and we’ll get them next year,” fans Isabelle Wojciechowski and Mackenzie Cannizzo said.

“It’s just to show that people are behind them still and that they don’t give up on the Bills,” fan Josh Gates said.