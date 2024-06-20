‘We have to keep moving’: Organizer on the importance of Juneteenth 5K run

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of runners came out to Genesee Valley Park in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon for the annual 5K run celebrating Juneteenth, despite the heat.

Organizers told News10NBC they’ve been texting back and forth all week, brainstorming ways to prepare for the hot weather. They brought extra fans, water, sprayers, and sprinklers.

Runners said they kept their commitment to run for the feeling of togetherness and out of appreciation for history. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in America in 1865.

Gloria Johnson-Hovey, a runner herself, started the annual 5K. She always felt inspired by Harriet Tubman’s words.

“It goes something like if you hear the dogs, keep going, keep moving, if you see the torches, keep moving, if you want a taste of freedom there’s some more in there, keep moving, and so we have to keep moving,” Johnson-Hovey said.

Runner Zaire Serowal said, “I wanted to celebrate somehow other than sitting at home, I got to be in the community and run a little bit it’s very hot and humid but that’s okay.”

“We got hydration all over the place, there were a bunch of water stops out there, they were super helpful so you grab water throw it on yourself, and it’s doable for sure,” said runner Brennan Root.

This year, donations will support the construction of an outdoor civil rights classroom at Baden Park in Rochester. The runners at the park were just some of the participants. People had the option to participate virtually by tracking their run distance and time and sharing the results.

The community was invited to celebrate at the park until 6 p.m.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.