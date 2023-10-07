‘We haven’t seen a Jacksonville jersey yet’: Bills Mafia takes over London

LONDON, U.K. — The Buffalo Bills may be thousands of miles from Highmark Stadium, but Bills Mafia sure is making them feel at home.

Bills fans from far and wide have made their way across the pond to watch their team take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Fans have took to the streets of London in their red, white and blue Bills gear, waving Bills flags to spread the excitement. Aside from the game, Bills fans are enjoying the many sights London has to offer at Westminster Abbey, the Tower of London, Trafalgar Square, and of course, Big Ben.

News10NBC caught up with a Bills fan that’s done this before.

Alan Percy is back in London for a second time to watch the Bills play with his family and friends.

“This town has been overrun by Bills fans. We haven’t seen a Jacksonville jersey yet, and we’ve been here four days,” says Alan.

Bills fans were lucky enough to run into a couple players at a pub on Friday night. Alan says The Admiralty at Trafalgar square partied all night with Bills fans, and he says he saw Fred Jackson and Thurmon Thomas.

“The highlight though was last night when we ended up at The Admiralty,” says Alan. “And that party just rocked, until they had to shut it down at night.”

Alan says he has had some chicken wings, but they don’t quite measure up to the ones back at home.

Bills fans at The Admiralty in London, photo provided by Alan Percy