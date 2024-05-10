‘We love the lilacs’: Weather doesn’t keep crowds away from Lilac Festival

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It hasn’t been the best of weather for the opening of Rochester’s Lilac Festival — but that hasn’t been stopping people from enjoying the flowers, food and music at Highland Park.

The 10-day free festival opened Friday morning, to run until 8:30 p.m.

While more and more people have come in as the end of the workday nears, it’s been pretty busy since the start.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins spoke with visitors who came right in the gates as soon as they opened this morning. They were mostly locals, who were coming to enjoy the same exact thing they do every year. Folks said they love coming to enjoy the flowers, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy the live music.

We asked everyone for their favorite part of the festival:

Donald Beckwith: “Oh, the music — and the food. My favorite food is the gyros. I look forward to that and the Red Osier.”

Alexus Anderson. Oliver Baker, Ethan DeSalvo: “The flowers.” “Flowers are beautiful.” “Honestly I just like being able to go to all the vendors, being able to talk to all these different people.” “The food is good too!”

Levalia Smith and Donielle Kelly: “We look forward to it every year, we love to see the snow ending, and we love the lilacs.” “And I love way more flowers!”