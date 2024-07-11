Neighbors relieved after Darien tornado causes minimal damage

Tornado makes quick touchdown in Genesee County

DARIEN, N.Y. — Western New York had 18 tornado warnings on Thursday, a rarity for the region — and two touchdowns. One tornado touched down in Darien, Wayne County — with minor damage and no injuries — while another tornado was confirmed in Wolcott, Wayne County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-0 tornado, the weakest classification, touched down near Halstead Road in the town of Darien. The tornado’s path was about 1.1 miles long, with peak winds estimated around 75 miles per hour.

The tornado ended its path near Halstead Road. The brief tornado managed to down some trees along its path, but neighbors said this was the extent of the damage. Aside from a few porch chairs, there was no property damage or injuries to report. Cleanup of the larger branches had already begun.

The Heney family from nearby Batavia was out surveying the damage as part of a homeschooling lesson.

“We just happened to be driving by and saw the downed trees and thought this might be where the tornado was stopping by and stopped to see,” said Erica Heney.

The family had camped out in their basement for part of the storm. “Thirty minutes or so – I was a bad example; I sent the kids upstairs and I went up to the porch. And I was watching like, the sky’s not green, we’re fine,” Heney admitted.

The Heneys recently moved to the area from Oklahoma, where tornadoes are more common and often stronger.

Hailie Higgins, News10NBC: “What’s your first impression of a New York tornado?”

Erica Heney: “Not very big – it’s so tiny, what a baby,” Heney replied.

Neighbors expressed relief the Darien tornado didn’t turn into anything more substantial. One resident a few miles away said he wasn’t even aware it was a tornado until after the fact, thinking it was just a strong storm.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.