‘We settle in and we adjust well’; Bills players speak about 34-10 victory against Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sunday’s win was a tale of two halves and the Bills know that. But at the end of the day, seemingly everybody got involved against the Titans in a game that showcased a couple of season-high performances.

“I mean, it was great to see dudes are going to making plays,” said defensive end Greg Rousseau. “I was glad.”

The Bills trailed 10-0 early in the second quarter and then turned it up.

“Overall in the second half, it really just became about good, sound fundamental football,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “Nothing fancy. Everyone doing their job.”

Josh Allen threw for a season-high 323 passing yards, with four different receivers getting over the half-century mark.

“Everybody’s gotta be in their position and do their role,” Allen said. “Some weeks we’re going to ask more from guys than others and that’s just kind of how we’ve been doing it. But it was good to see our guys being involved.”

The four different pass catchers that had over 50 yards were Dalton Kincaid, Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and the big breakout came from Keon Coleman.

“Pretty much everything Joe was calling,” Coleman said on what worked in the second half. “All the different looks, we were practicing in practice. We got in the game and executed at a high level. “

The second-round rookie took off for 125 yards on just four catches.

“Me, the coaching staff already knew once I got drafted, we had no doubts about that,” Coleman said on his ability to run a large routetree. “So we’re gonna continue to do that.”

“Just staying in it, trust in the offense, trusting what’s going on and he made some good plays for us tonight,” Allen said of Coleman. “We’re going to need that going forward.”

Defensively, the Bills took over in the second half, allowing the Titans to score zero points.

“Great coaching,” said safety Damar Hamlin. “We settle in and we adjust well. And I think that’s what elite teams do, what elite defenses do, you’re able to adjust on the fly.”

As a unit, the team stacked stats too, sacking the quarterback thrice, the fourth time they’ve done that this season so far.

“I know I and a lot of the other dudes on defense have the mindset of just like it might not be the eighth time, might not be the ninth time, might not be the 10th time or the 11th,” Rousseau said. “But you kind of just you put yourself in position to make plays and then you’re going to make a lot of plays if you do that and you kind of had that mindset and kind of just let the game come to you.”

The Bills forced two turnovers in the win, held the Titans to 3.7 yards per rush and came up time and time again with big plays to halt Titans’ drives.

“It was is a pile of bodies,” Rousseau said of the Bills fourth-down stop early in the third quarter. “And then the [DaWayne Carter] made a great play.”

The Buffalo Bills head to Seattle with a 5-2 record.