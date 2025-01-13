‘We want America to be successful’: Congressman Joe Morelle to attend Trump inauguration, seeks bipartisan cooperation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States for a second term on Monday. Preparations for Inauguration Day have been well underway for many months.

As the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, Representative Joe Morelle, (D) Rochester, is tasked with helping to secure the Capitol complex and oversee Capitol Police.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Rep. Morelle about the task of keeping people safe on Monday.

Rep. Joe Morelle – “We have installed a lot of security devices, we don’t want any difficulties on inauguration day, we want to continue the long tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.”

Jennifer Lewke, News10NBC: “Are you confident in your conversations with Capitol Police and seeing what’s happening in Washington (preparation wise) for the safety of people who may decide to come and be part of it?”

Rep. Joe Morelle: “Absolutely, we have spent the better part of the last year and a half preparing for this moment, not knowing what the outcome will be of the election certainly but I spent a great deal of time with Capitol Police last week going around and looking at the security and installations, I’ve spent a lot of times talking with our partners, the Sergeant at Arms of the House and the Sergeant at Arms in the Senate to make sure we’re in a really good place.”

Jennifer Lewke: And you will be there? At the inauguration?

Rep. Joe Morelle: “I will be there yes, I think it’s important whether you agree with who the American public chooses or not, it’s important that people who are involved in public policy and government at a high level make sure that we support the transfer of power and respect the wishes of the American people, so I’ll be there. I didn’t vote for Donald Trump obviously, and don’t agree with many of the things that he has talked about but I’m going to try to find a way to work in a bipartisan fashion.”

Jennifer Lewke: How will you approach your own agenda now that the house is Republican-led?

Rep. Joe Morelle: “The margins, certainly in the House of representatives certainly are very narrow so it’s going to require some degree of bipartisanship I think to be successful here. We want America to be successful, we want the Congress to be successful so, I’m going to use that and the relationships that I’ve built over the last several years with colleagues on the other side of the aisle. I like to work in a collaborative way, I have great relationships and I try to be respectful of everyone so, I think that kind of attitude will pay off. The other thing that I’m going to work on, is how to work with the administration. I may not agree with Donald Trump on a vast number of issues and our values may be different but there are a lot of things that involve this community where there are going to be resources available. I spoke last week, late last week with the Trump liaison to the House of Representatives, someone I happen to know and have worked with in the past to talk about the ways we work together.”

