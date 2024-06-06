‘We want these killers off the streets’: Family of woman killed speaks out after courtroom fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of Shatina Jones, a 46-year-old Buffalo woman who was shot and killed in a triple shooting last month on Rialto Street, is speaking out after a courtroom brawl erupted during the arraignment of the suspect accused of her murder.

“We went to court on Saturday and those people act like we did something to them. Like we killed their family member,” said Andrea Tripp, Jones’ youngest sister.

The family says they are hurting and mourning the loss of Jones, who they describe as the rock of the family.

“Shatina was the rock of the family, she held us together — she took care of everyone. Me, her little sister, her children, my children, all of us. Her grandchildren. This is very tragic and shocking and a big loss,” Tripp said.

Jones, a mother of four, grandmother of two, and business owner, traveled to Rochester with her sister to celebrate her daughter’s birthday and visit family and friends. A fight that started at the Sexyy Red concert at the Blue Cross Arena continued into the streets of Rochester, ultimately leading to the shooting. Jones and Timothy Chealey were killed; a third person was shot but survived.

“The killer came and shot up a person’s house that she was at and she died,” Tripp explained.

The family attended the arraignment of Jermaine Williams, the man accused of killing Jones and Timothy Chealey. As the arraignment was wrapping up, Williams turned around and said “I love you mom,” sparking a brawl involving dozens of people. Deputies used pepper spray to get the crowd under control.

The Jones family says the fight was started by Williams’ family.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Brendan Hurley said deputies in the courtroom are there to protect everyone.

“The deputies were there — it got out of hand, punches were thrown; the deputies were able to disperse the crowd and ultimately two people were arrested for disorderly conduct in the court they were given an appearance ticket,” Hurley said.

Despite the chaos, Jones’ family says they are relying on faith for justice.

“We are going to keep advocating for her and we want these killers off the streets,” Tripp said.

